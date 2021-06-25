Backstage news on this year's WWE Draft date and plans - Reports

The next WWE Draft is right around the corner, and it sounds like this year's version will be greatly improved compared to years past.

According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, this year's WWE Draft is scheduled to take place across RAW and SmackDown on August 30 and September 3.

On top of the dates, Zarian also reports that WWE has "big plans" in place for some stars who will be switching brands following SummerSlam.

MADE A MISTAKE ITS AUG 30th and SEPT 3rd. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) June 24, 2021

The 2021 WWE Draft is scheduled to take place on August 30 and September 3

One of the biggest complaints over the last few years is that the WWE Draft has become boring on television and didn't make for must-see television like this event was in the past.

Zarian reports that WWE is aware of this, and their goal is to give this year's draft a "bigger feel." This is a very welcome piece of news because when you are essentially resetting your brands, the events taking place should certainly be more exciting than they have been as of late.

Earlier this week, a report from WrestleVotes suggested that WWE plans to move Big E from SmackDown to RAW in this year's draft. As long as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods aren't moved, this would reunite The New Day faction but allow them to shine as both tag team and singles stars as the company see fit.

If these are the kind of plans that WWE is currently considering, this should be seen as an exciting development for the WWE Universe as a potential reset of talent across the board could really freshen up the current product.

With that said... I have heard the goal is to give this year's draft a bigger feel than the previous for all the reasons you imagine. You have a unique opportunity to hit the reset button on a lot of talent. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) June 24, 2021

