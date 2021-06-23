Major update on Big E's potential WWE future - Reports

WWE SmackDown Superstar Big E has been involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture lately. According to a recent report, it's possible that a few months from now, he could play an important role on Monday Night RAW's main event scene.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast had previously stated that the WWE Draft will take place over the August 30th episode of RAW and the September 3rd episode of SmackDown.

It was recently revealed via WrestleVotes' Twitter account that WWE's higher-ups have an idea to draft Big E from SmackDown to RAW. This potential creative direction would reportedly bring The New Day together without compromising Big E's singles run.

I’ve heard from a few sources an idea making the rounds - Big E moving from SD to RAW in the post SummerSlam draft while still be pushed as a singles. In essence, New Day back together without necessary being a team. If so, E would become a fresh face for the RAW main event scene — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 23, 2021

Many fans have pushed for Big E's potential main event stint on SmackDown, which could see him face Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Do you think he would be better suited to pursue the WWE Championship instead?

What have Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods been up to on WWE RAW?

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston

The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have also pursued championships since being split from Big E across different brands last year.

While the duo has spent a considerable amount of time in the RAW Tag Team Division, things have taken an interesting turn for them recently. Kingston re-entered the WWE Championship picture not too long ago, and he is set to face Bobby Lashley for the gold at next month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, Woods participated in one of the biggest matches of his career during this week's RAW. He fought Lashley inside the Hell in a Cell structure 24 hours after the latter had wrestled Drew McIntyre in the same stipulation match.

Although Woods put on a competitive battle, he eventually came up short against The All Mighty WWE Champion.

Every member of The New Day has been in the spotlight on both brands, and it will be interesting to see what happens if Big E gets drafted to RAW in the future.

What are your thoughts on WrestleVotes' report regarding Big E? Sound off in the comments section below.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Kaushik Das