WWE Draft 2021 date revealed- Reports

The date for the 2021 WWE Draft has been revealed. As per Andrew Zarian of the MatMen Podcast, the Draft will take place over the August 30th episode of Monday Night RAW and the September 3rd episode of SmackDown.

It will commence a little over a week after WWE SummerSlam 2021, which is scheduled to take place on August 21, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in front of a live crowd.

Music artist Cardi B is rumored to host the event while Roman Reigns will possibly defend his Universal Championship against John Cena at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Andrew Zarian also clarified that it will be a traditional draft and not a Superstar Shake-Up, although it hasn't been made official by WWE yet.

WWE Superstars will be traded to RAW and SmackDown and vice versa

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns

The annual WWE Draft will see superstars such as Sasha Banks, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins move between the company's flagship TV shows, RAW and SmackDown. It's also possible that a Superstar from NXT will move up to either brand.

Tag teams and stables could also be separated between the two brands. The past two drafts took place in the month of October, which also included a Superstar Shake-Up in 2019.

In the past, WWE also introduced the Wild Card Rule, which allowed a selected number of stars to show up on the opposite brand. The WWE Draft refreshes the roster and makes way for new feuds and storylines to form between the stars.

Due to the recent budget cuts, many WWE Superstars were released from their contracts. It will be interesting to see how things pan out in the Draft following the releases. With the huge drop in ratings, the numbers could see an increase for both RAW and SmackDown.

