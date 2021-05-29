Cardi B set to host WWE SummerSlam this year - Reports

Cardi B is one of the most popular figures in the music industry today. The rap sensation has won around 116 music awards and has achieved plenty of other accolades during her career.

Now, come August 21st, Cardi B could be adding yet another achievement to her resume. Reports suggest the rapper could be the host of the upcoming WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view

Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Podcast has been told that Cardi B will be the host for SummerSlam 2021.

"I can confirm that I was told cardi b is the host for SummerSlam this year." said Andrew Zarian

The show, which is scheduled to take place on 21 August 2021 is one of WWE's biggest events of the calendar year. The pay-per-view is reportedly set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This news was also first reported by Andrew Zarian, who claims that The Biggest Party of the Summer will be in the Allegiant Stadium, the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

If the rumors are to be believed, then SummerSlam will be crucial for WWE and should set the tone for future events. The possibility of having Cardi B as the host also adds a new and interesting dynamic.

Cardi B was name-dropped during RAW Legends night and she wasn't happy

WWE kicked off 2021 with a special episode of RAW Legends Night. WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson "name-dropped" the rap superstar during the show.

The segment basically saw Wilson trick then WWE 24/7 Champion Angel Garza into entering a room where she claimed Cardi B was waiting for him. Unfortunately for Garza, it was only the Boogeyman who was in the room.

Cardi B later reacted to her "WWE debut" on Twitter, saying she was not happy with it at all.

"WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF....This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR F****N DAYS !!!!" said Cardi B

Despite her obvious annoyance at her supposed debut, Cardi B is a huge fan of WWE and revealed that she enjoyed watching superstars like Booker T, Triple H, Eddie Guerrero, Trish Stratus, and many more.

Naaaaa I was still to young when he was on.I started watching when Booka T, Eddie gurrero, triple H ,batista,John cena,Edge,Melina ,Trish stratus,Lina ETC was on ! https://t.co/6GtdNlwVxl — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

