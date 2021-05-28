WWE SummerSlam rumored to take place on a Saturday in Las Vegas - Reports

It has been an eventful day as it comes to information regarding WWE's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam.

Earlier this morning, Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men podcast reported that WWE SummerSlam would take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, home of the NFL football team, the Las Vegas Raiders. Zarian also teased that Roman Reigns could potentially be facing John Cena at this event.

Zarian followed that up with a tease that SummerSlam wouldn't be on a date you'd expect. This led to WrestleVotes reporting that SummerSlam is tentatively scheduled to take place on August 21, which is a Saturday.

The rumors of SummerSlam from Las Vegas taking place outside of a Sunday are correct according to a source. Hearing that internally the show is listed for Saturday night 8/21. Credit to @AndrewZarian for the initial date tweet. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 27, 2021

WWE SummerSlam to take place on a Saturday?

However, the current problem with the August 21 date is that the Manny Pacquiao fight is currently scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on the same date, which would certainly divide the audience.

WrestleVotes have updated their initial report with the following:

"Update: 8/21 is currently "provisional" according to a source. Pacquiao fight wasn't official until 5/21, no updates since on document being circulated. 8/22 & Sat 8/7 shown as "holds". WWE's preference is SAT. However being honest, I'm not entirely sure where it stand as of now," WrestleVotes tweeted.

Zarian added to WrestleVotes report citing that it could be an "internal error of dates."

So while WWE hasn't officially announced anything as of yet, all signs point to SummerSlam happening on Saturday, August 21 (or August 7) in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the very latest as it pertains to this year's edition of WWE SummerSlam.

Update: 8/21 is currently “provisional” according to a source. Pacquiao fight wasn’t official until 5/21, no updates since on document being circulated. 8/22 & Sat 8/7 shown as “holds”. WWE’s preference is SAT. However being honest, I’m not entirely sure where it stand as of now. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 27, 2021

What are your thoughts on WWE holding SummerSlam in a football stadium on a Saturday? Would this be an event you would like to travel to attend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.