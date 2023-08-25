Backstage note on The Rock's potential return to WWE - Reports

New reports have emerged on The Rock's potential return to WWE.

Dwayne Johnson has been busy with his Hollywood projects and hasn't made a return to the Stamford-based promotion for a long time now. His last in-ring appearance came at WrestleMania 32, where he went in a bout against Eric Rowan and managed to defeat the latter in under six seconds with a Rock Bottom.

Many fans believed that The People's Champ would make his much-awaited return amidst all that is going on within The Bloodline storyline to confront Roman Reigns.

However, according to a new report by Steve Carrier of Ringside News, there are no creative plans for The Rock to make a return to WWE. In the tweet, Carrier wrote that after reaching out for an update on the star's current status, they were told he wasn't returning anytime soon.

"We reached out to ask about the current status of The Rock in terms of creative ideas for him, especially during the current SAG-AFTRA Strike. We were told that there is currently no word on The Rock returning to [WWE] right now."

You can check out the tweet here.

Former WWE Superstar Hurricane felt the pressure of going against The Rock in a match

Hurricane faced The Rock in an episode of RAW in 2003. The former European Champion opened up about feeling the pressure of going against a legend like The People's Champion.

"It's not easy. And all the pressure was on me. You know, people don't realize that. Like, if I go out there and stink it up with The Rock, he's still gonna be The Rock. You're never gonna see me again. Even I mean, even going into the match, you know, people," said Hurricane.

Dwyane Johnson's daughter Ava Raine is currently competing on WWE's developmental brand and is a part of the popular faction, The Schism.

Fans want their beloved superstar to return as soon as possible. Only time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for him.

When do you think The Rock will make his long-awaited return? Let us know in the comments section below.

