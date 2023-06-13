Backstage note on Vince McMahon's role on tonight's WWE RAW - Reports

According to the latest reports, Vince McMahon made modifications to WWE RAW for the June 12, 2023, episode, and word got around to talent soon before the show.

The former CEO was not present backstage, but he made tweaks remotely. There was chatter throughout the show last week about McMahon being backstage.

Fightful Select has reported that Mr. McMahon made changes on June 12th show and June 5th show that saw adjustments with match timings and orders.

According to WWE sources, the former CEO changed the outcome of certain matches. A few WWE stars have generally stated that they prefer McMahon making changes to the show remotely, even though last week was one of the year's more highly received Monday Night RAW.

The Executive Chairman has been happy to make changes remotely, sometimes quite close to the show. However, he opted to arrive in Hartford personally last week, and most backstage employees didn't anticipate Vince McMahon would be returning to the road despite sitting in Gorilla Position.

It remains to be seen how long Vince McMahon will take control of the creative, despite not being in the driver's seat and Triple H being on the wheels.

