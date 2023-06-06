Vince McMahon’s backstage influence on this week’s WWE RAW revealed - Reports

WWE delivered a solid RAW this week with some big matches and segments. Reports state that Vince McMahon was present backstage and was involved in the show.

Fans saw Seth Rollins successfully defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship after a good match against Damian Priest on Monday. Becky Lynch also qualified for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the show. GUNTHER and Kevin Owens also put on a memorable match during the show.

Throughout the show, there were talks of Vince McMahon being backstage on the show. PWInsider reported shortly after 6:30 ET that he was backstage. The Executive Chairman has been happy calling in changes, sometimes very close to the show, remotely. However, he decided to make a physical appearance in Hartford.

Fightful Select learned that Vince McMahon changed a significant part of the show just a few hours before it went live. The overall show was well received by fans, drawing a positive response.

Aside from that, the report also indicated that the show in Hartford was the highest-grossing RAW/SmackDown in the market's history in WWE. It shows that the company has been doing something right in recent weeks.

WWE RAW received a positive response amid reports of Vince McMahon’s involvement

This week’s WWE RAW had some entertaining matches and segments. Cody Rhodes had a face-off against Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, and their exchange was highly entertaining.

Meanwhile, fans also saw Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler crush the newly called-up team of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Bronson Reed also interrupted a match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet to leave fans asking some questions.

Twitter was abuzz throughout the night, and fans mostly had positive things to say about the show.

It’s great that the company is working hard to pick up the ratings on Monday nights. Mr. McMahon’s involvement could have certainly helped boost the show. Better shows will lead to an increase in the company’s viewership numbers and revenue.

