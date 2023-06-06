Legendary figure backstage on RAW for the first time in over 2 months - Reports

The June 5 edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from Hartford, Connecticut, just 75 minutes by road from the official WWE headquarters. It shouldn't surprise you that Executive Chairman of WWE Vince McMahon reportedly made his presence known backstage, as per PWInsider.

McMahon was last seen backstage on RAW two months ago on the post-WrestleMania 39 episode. It was given bad reviews because of the lack of overall flow and consistency and was slammed as one of the least-memorable post-WrestleMania episodes of RAW in years.

Because of the chaos that his presence backstage caused, McMahon has reportedly opted to work remotely and make the changes from home. Dave Meltzer of WON and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also confirmed that McMahon is backstage.

It shouldn't be surprising that he is backstage since WWE headquarters is only slightly over an hour away from Hartford, Connecticut.

What will unfold is yet to be seen, but the show hasn't gotten extremely unfavorable reviews like the post-WrestleMania episode. After all the changes that happened, there seemed to be a big hit to morale. This appears to be a one-off appearance.

Should Vince McMahon operate from the live shows? Sound off in the comments section below.

