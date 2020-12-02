If the creative direction of WWE RAW has felt more off to than usual following Survivor Series last month, you would be correct. It appears that the injury to Braun Strowman at the pay-per-view has caused a massive creative shuffle for the red brand ever since.

The original plan for WWE TLC called for Drew McIntyre to be defend the WWE Championship against Braun Strowman, but an injury to the Monster Among Men took the match completely off the table. Following the conclusion of WWE RAW last night, we now know that McIntyre will be defending the title against AJ Styles instead.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, he's been told that "virtually everyone at the top of the RAW roster" had their creative direction changed following Survivor Series.

An injury to Braun Strowman caused a domino effect on WWE RAW

It's being reported that all of the matches done over the last two weeks to determine the new No. 1 contender for McIntyre's WWE Championship were put together following Strowman's injury. They were seemingly never part of the original plans heading into TLC.

The word is that behind the scenes at WWE RAW has been even more chaotic than usual. Last night's script for the show was still being finalized until less than 25 minutes before the show was scheduled to go on the air on the USA Network.

Hopefully, WWE can get things under control heading into TLC in an attempt to make the process more streamlined heading into WrestleMania season.

What are your thoughts on all the creative changes happening right now on WWE RAW? Did you notice? Or did it all just appear to be business as usual? Sound off in the comments section below.