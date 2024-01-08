Backstage outrage over CM Punk's staggering payday in major promotion

When CM Punk left WWE in 2014, the spotlight intensified as he inked a multi-year deal with UFC.

Despite delivering two underwhelming performances inside the octagon, Punk managed to attract immense attention and popularity for his fights. A recent court document in the ongoing UFC Antitrust Lawsuit has unveiled that fellow fighters were outraged by the former WWE Champion's debut paycheck.

According to a copy of Punk's contract, he received a fixed payment of $500,000 for his debut fight. Details shared by UFC President Dana White in the documentation revealed that other fighters expressed dissatisfaction, citing concerns about receiving lower pay compared to Punk's substantial debut earnings from the promotion.

“All the fighters know what other fighters are making. They all talk. They all know. Even guys who say they don’t want their number out there, they tell. It just happened recently again, too. We had some guy that was — that was paid a certain amount of money and never — oh, the professional wrestler that we brought in. Not Brock [Lesnar], the other one,” White said. [H/T MMA Fighting]

In 2021, Punk informed UFC of his retirement from MMA and announced his comeback to pro wrestling.

Dana White recently reacted to CM Punk's WWE return

The pro wrestling world was rocked when CM Punk made his shocking return to WWE at the Survivor Series: WarGames in his hometown of Chicago after nearly a decade.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, UFC President Dana White discussed CM Punk, describing him as one of the easiest individuals to work with. White emphasized their strong relationship, mentioning that he personally extended congratulations to The Voice of the Voiceless following his remarkable return to WWE.

"He’s one of the easiest people I’ve ever dealt with. I’ve had nothing but a great relationship with him since the day we met. I texted him that night after he walked out in Chicago. It was amazing. I texted and congratulated him, it was incredible," Dana White said.

Expand Tweet

Since returning to WWE, The Best in The World has officially joined the Monday Night RAW roster. Additionally, he has confirmed his entry into the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match scheduled for later this month.

What did you make of the recent revelation regarding backstage outrage over CM Punk's UFC payday? Let us know in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.