Backstage plans for John Cena’s last WWE match (Exclusive)

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is currently on his retirement tour. The star has a little over 25 appearances left this year, marking an end to a stellar career spanning over two decades.
Cena pulled out all the stops at WrestleMania to dethrone Cody Rhodes. His alliance with Travis Scott ensured that The American Nightmare would not walk out of Las Vegas with the title. Now, the 17-time WWE world champion has vowed to ruin wrestling in his final reign and retire as champion, leaving the WWE Universe in chaos and disarray.
During a recent Q&A session with Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter, WrestleVotes reported that the Saturday Night's Main Event scheduled for December 13 could be Cena's last match in WWE. He felt it would be a befitting farewell to the 17-time world champion in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.
"I don't know for sure. But I would imagine that if the Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 comes to be and it's being held in Boston, MA, then that will be John Cena's last match. I can't picture something better, just to prolong it two weeks, and have it go to the absolute end of December. Then you have the holidays and stuff like that. I say if they have it lined up for it to be December 13 on a Saturday night on NBC, in his hometown, yeah, absolutely do that and that's what I'm expecting." [From 22:45 onwards]
John Cena is set to renew his rivalry with Randy Orton at Backlash this weekend. The two legends will collide in Randy's hometown with the fate of the Undisputed WWE Championship hanging in the balance.
