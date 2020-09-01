Backstage plans regarding Roman Reigns' partnership with Paul Heyman revealed

Roman Reigns is back in WWE and is once again the WWE Universal Champion. However, there is something very different about this run of Roman Reigns compared to his other reigns in WWE during his time in the company. Upon his return to WWE, on SmackDown, Roman Reigns shocked the entire fanbase with a huge revelation where it turned out that The Big Dog had teamed up with Paul Heyman.

Now, it has been revealed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that the partnership between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman is something that the higher-ups in WWE have been considering for some time.

Roman Reigns' return to WWE; teaming up with Paul Heyman

According to the report by Dave Meltzer, it was revealed that the WWE creative team did not throw Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns together at the last minute, but this was actually a part of a long term plan. A partnership between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman has been considered for some time now, and the two are set to have a future working together in WWE during Reigns' heel run on the company.

Roman Reigns made his return to WWE at SummerSlam, where he attacked The Fiend immediately after he had won the Universal Championship after defeating Braun Strowman. Roman Reigns then went on to batter The Fiend and Strowman with chair shots before posing with the WWE Univeral Championship.

On WWE SmackDown, it was revealed that Paul Heyman had teamed up with Roman Reigns at the very end of the show when Reigns said that he would consider signing the contract.

At WWE Payback, Roman Reigns did not turn up for the beginning of the Triple Threat Match between himself, Braun Strowman, and The Fiend. The Fiend and Strowman beat each other down, even breaking the ring, which absolutely collapsed under their weight after a Superplex. That was when Roman Reigns came out, assaulted them both, and then hit the Spear on Braun Strowman to pin him and become the WWE Universal Champion.