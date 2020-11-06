Backstage reaction to Chris Benoit incident revealed

Legendary WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was recently a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. During the interview, we asked Jimmy Korderas about his thoughts on WWE releasing Superstars during the COVID-19 pandemic. Korderas also spoke about the backstage reaction to the Chris Benoit incident.

A number of WWE Superstars and staff were released in April as WWE looked to deal with the pandemic. Amongst the releases were veteran referee Mike Chioda. Here's what Jimmy Korderas had to say about the releases:

See, that's a tough one for me because, you know, part of me says... I feel for my guys like Mike Chioda and those guys that are no longer there but at the same time, it's a business and it'd be nice in a perfect world for everything to be just right but those aren't my decisions to make and whatever reasons they had for doing it is theirs and you know what, when I left there in 2009, I left for certain reasons and it is what it is, and I do feel bad for anybody that was let go but at the same time it was happening all over the world.

Jimmy Korderas on the backstage reaction to the Chris Benoit incident

The Chris Benoit incident changed pro wrestling and WWE forever. Jimmy Korderas also spoke about the backstage reaction to the news of the horrific Chris Benoit incident. Korderas revealed how everyone knew something was wrong when they saw Vickie Guerrero running out of a meeting and crying:

Oh my goodness. It was heartbreaking. Heartbreaking. We knew something was up, we got called in to... we were in Corpus Christi, Texas, we got called into the arena for a meeting. And just before we were informed, Vickie Guerrero ran out crying. And that's when we knew something wrong was happening and then we were informed, that was it. We weren't doing a show that night, it was horrible. Horrible news.

