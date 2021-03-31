Backstage reaction after Chris Benoit won the World Championship at WrestleMania 20 revealed

Chris Benoit defeated Triple H and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 20 to win his first World Championship in WWE. Even though Benoit's real-life story ended in tragedy, forever marring his name in the wrestling business, there is no denying that it was a memorable moment when he won the World Championship and celebrated with Eddie Guerrero.

After years of struggle in the wrestling business, Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero closed WrestleMania 20, holding the World Championship and the WWE Championship, respectively.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Jim Ross recalled the backstage reaction to Chris Benoit finally winning the World Championship at WrestleMania. He revealed that the locker room was happy for Benoit. His peers were very emotional and thought that his win was long overdue.

“I know it was celebratory as hell when Lawler and I finally got to the back. A lot of tears. Not just from Eddie and Chris. A lot of tears from other guys. They were legitimately emotional, and were so thankful that they saw two of their peers have career nights in the world’s most famous arena at the world’s most famous wrestling event. They were just glad they were there to witness it.''

Vince McMahon had to be convinced of Chris Benoit and Eddie Gurrero's potential as top champions

Benoit/Guerrero

Jim Ross also talked about the victory celebration that took place after the conclusion of WrestleMania 20. He stated that the post-WrestleMania party was very festive and he was glad to be a part of it.

Ross stated that even though Vince McMahon wasn't initially on-board with the idea of Chris Benoit and Guerrero as top champions, he was persuaded by many people to think otherwise.

''These two guys would be great representatives and would ensure every time they’re in the ring they’re going to put on the best match or solid at worst. I just think it took a little bit of gentle persuasion. It took him a little bit of time breaking old habits and breaking the mold.''

Jim Ross also talked about the brotherhood in the locker room which existed during that era. JR said this aspect of the locker room is sometimes overlooked, although that shouldn't be the case at all.