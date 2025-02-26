Backstage reaction to The Rock's WWE return revealed (Exclusive)

The Rock made his WWE return last week on SmackDown. The Final Boss called out Cody Rhodes before telling The American Nightmare that he wanted him to become 'his champion' and give him 'his soul.' The segment received a mixed reaction from the internet wrestling community.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update on the backstage reaction to The Rock's segment with Cody Rhodes last week on SmackDown.

"Unhappiness isn't a word I've heard described for what happened on Friday night. I do think there's some uneasiness, especially with some of the talent that may be affected now that he's back in the fold. But yeah, I wouldn't say no. And as far as what went down on Friday. I believe, I mean, I haven't heard otherwise that what they had scripted transpired."

He continued:

"So I think what Rock wanted to do was told, and the story that he wants to tell about capturing Cody Rhodes, his soul came across the way he wanted it. So I haven't heard any unhappiness or anything of that nature from Friday night." [From 05:15 onwards]

Seth Rollins confronted the Undisputed WWE Champion about his interaction with The Rock on the final episode of RAW before the Elimination Chamber 2025.

Both men went back and forth on the mic before The Visionary told Rhodes he was coming for his title at WrestleMania. It remains to be seen if Rollins emerges as the winner this Saturday at Elimination.

