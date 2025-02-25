Seth Rollins breaks silence with a scathing response to Cody Rhodes segment with The Rock on SmackDown

Instead of the usual, "What do you want to talk about?" on RAW, Cody Rhodes said that he was pretty sure he knew what he had to talk about. When referencing The Rock's request for his "soul," Cody explained that he could read between the lines and understood what The Final Boss wants.

Ad

Explaining that the decision at The Elimination Chamber doesn't affect only him - it's his wife, daughter, nephews, mother, The Nightmare factory, and the memory of his father.

Seth Rollins interrupted him and pointed out that it was the first time they had stood together in the ring in nearly a year —the last time being WrestleMania 40. Rollins would ask him, "What the hell are you thinking?" referencing the war they fought together against Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Rollins said that the fact that Cody didn't slap The Rock was a slap to Rollins' face. He urged and demanded Cody Rhodes not to sacrifice everything that Rollins did to help him become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Cody denounced Rollins for being awfully judgmental. He said the reason why The Rock asked for his soul was because Rollins' soul was compromised. He referenced the post-Hell in a Cell 2023 attack, the betrayal of The Shield in 2014.

Ad

He also acknowledged Rollins as his Shield at WrestleMania 40. Rollins said he wasn't there to judge Cody but to protect him from the same mistakes he made years ago.

Rollins admitted he has been filled with hate lately, pointing out his hatred towards Roman Reigns and CM Punk. But he said he didn't want to hate Cody Rhodes.

Telling Cody that he could do whatever he wanted, but when he wins the Elimination Chamber, he doesn't want to face a soulless Cody Rhodes. He wants to face the Cody that took him to the limit inside the Hell in a Cell.

Ad

Expand Tweet

However, Rollins concluded by saying that he wasn't coming for Cody's soul, he intended to come after his title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback