Eric Bischoff recently discussed the Ultimate Warrior's WCW career on the latest episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks. Speaking about Warrior's debut, Bischoff opened up about Warriors infamous 20+ minute promo on his debut. According to Eric Bischoff, the promo was supposed to go less than 10 minutes. Bischoff added that as WCW president, he had been unable to cut Warrior off mid-promo because it would have killed his chances of getting over.

The POWER from beyond the cosmos, between the moon and stars, soaring through the Milkyway has descended upon WCW!



Now sit back and enjoy @EBischoff & @HeyHeyItsConrad discuss #Warrior WCW debut available now to everywhere! It’s also available on https://t.co/aJWcYgRV3i pic.twitter.com/dnNBcttvwc — 83 Weeks (@83Weeks) August 17, 2020

Bischoff then spoke about the backstage reaction to Warrior's rambling promo, saying that everyone backstage was "shocked" and said it was an experience he never wanted to repeat:

I think we simultaneously looked at each other like a scene in a movie. We slowly looked at each other when we got away from everybody and it was like, what the fuck? We were shocked. We were just shocked. I’ve never experienced anything like it before, since, and I hope to never experience it again. H/T: 411Mania

Eric Bischoff on Ultimate Warrior's reaction to his own promo

Bischoff then opened up about the Ultimate Warrior's reaction. Bischoff said that he felt that the Ultimate Warrior had realized that he had messed up. He also said that in his opinion, Ultimate Warrior had got caught up in the moment and hadn't even realized how long his promo had gone on for:

Yeah, to him it was like, he got caught up in the moment, and I understand that, because Warrior was, when I say he lived that character, I’m not exaggerating.”

I think he knew he screwed up but I don’t think he felt the same way about it that I did, or Hulk did, he felt like he got out there and was able to speak to his Warriors and did what he wanted to do and realized he went over, but I don’t think he understood how far over he went because he was in the moment, he got lost in it, I don’t think he realized he was out there for over 20 minutes.

Ultimate Warrior's WCW run was ultimately not very good. He only lasted in the company between May and November 1998 and then announced his retirement from pro wrestling.