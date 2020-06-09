Backstage reaction of Vince McMahon, Triple H and the locker room after Nexus' 'terrifying' debut revealed

Nexus was one of the most impactful stables to ever be part of WWE. While factions such as The Shield, D-X and Evolution were iconic, none of them come close to the reign of terror that the original Nexus had spread in WWE.

In one of the most memorable moments in WWE history, the 8 young 'rookies' of NXT Season 1 made their way to WWE as 'Nexus' and obliterated everyone and everything in sight. The 8 members led by Wade Barrett decimated John Cena and tore apart the ring.

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Wade Barrett recalls the backstage reaction the group received when they returned backstage after their main roster debut. He revealed that he was shocked when he saw that the entire locker room was clapping for them. The former 5-time IC Champion also added that these were the same people who didn't even want to shake their hands earlier on.

Vince McMahon's reaction to Nexus

He also revealed that both Vince McMahon and Triple H were 'thrilled' by the young group while also stating that the audience was 'terrified':

We walk back and the entire locker room stood there clapping like we just performed a miracle. I’m like, OK, this is strange, these people normally don’t even want to shake our hands, what’s going on here. Then I realized how big an impact this had. Vince is thrilled. Triple H is thrilled. The writers are thrilled. Then we saw a replay of what we done and they showed a close up of the crowds’ faces and they genuinely looked terrified like something they never seen before. (H/T: 411Mania)

The original Nexus comprised of former Wade Barrett, Heath Slater, Michael Tarver, Daniel Bryan, Justin Gabriel, Skip Sheffield, Darren Young and David Otunga. While many of these Superstars went on to win multiple Championships, only Daniel Bryan is still part of WWE after Heath Slater got released recently.

