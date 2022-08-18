Backstage reaction in WWE to Tony Khan comparing himself to Paul Heyman - Reports

It's being reported that people backstage within WWE had a good laugh over Tony Khan's recent comments. In case you missed it, the AEW boss appeared on the Busted Open Radio show and seemingly compared himself to Paul Heyman.

RingSide News revealed that Tony Khan's surprising statement wasn't taken too seriously behind the scenes.

Many even ridiculed Khan's assessment of himself, as noted in the report below:

"One tenured member of the creative team relayed their thoughts on the matter," revealed RSN. "We were told, "I don't know Tony Khan, but a lot of people in WWE got a good laugh at him thinking that highly about himself."

Paul Heyman is one of the most respected names in the entire business. It was stated that even the legendary manager's "enemies" don't disregard his game-changing contributions to professional wrestling.

Sources close to the situation also brought up Khan's "tone-deaf remark" over Vince McMahon's retirement. They further added that the AEW President's opinions aren't given weightage backstage in WWE.

It was said to us that even Paul Heyman's enemies in WWE "don't deny his brilliance nor the fact what he did in ECW took such balls." Tony Khan's comments were laughed at, and they were also not taken seriously," added the report.

What did Tony Khan actually have to say about the comaprision to WWE's Paul Heyman?

A common thread between Tony Khan and Paul Heyman is that they both founded their own wrestling companies to rival the organization formerly led by Vince McMahon.

Heyman has been credited with revolutionizing professional wrestling with his gory and extreme brand in the 90s. Tony Khan and his team have looked to offer a different alternative for fans with All Elite Wrestling in recent times.

Tony Khan explained that the people he works with compare him to Paul Heyman, possibly due to their open-minded booking approach. Here's what Khan had to say: Khan even clarified that he wasn't directly comparing himself to Paul Heyman, and you can check out his complete statement right here.

