Backstage reason why El Grande Americano could get an even bigger push going forward (Exclusive)

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 18, 2025 16:38 GMT
From the July 19th episode of Main Event (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
From the July 19th episode of Main Event (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

El Grande Americano, by many metrics, has been an unexpected success for WWE. However, he could be in line for a bigger push going forward for one particular reason.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported a massive bit of news, revealing that WWE is in talks of a partnership with a major food and beverage brand (which was undisclosed) and that will reportedly feature the promotion of El Grande Americano, currently played by Ludwig Kaiser.

While it's not clear when this partnership will begin, Kaiser, i.e, Grande Americano, could be getting featured even more heavily on television. He has been a regular feature of Monday Night RAW and has been involved in significant moments.

On top of that, TKO will always give priority to the sponsorships, which means that if Grande Americano is in line for a partnership, then so is more TV time.

A 4-time Champion recently returned as the fourth El Grande Americano

So far, there have been a whopping four El Grande Americanos. The first, played by Chad Gable, turned out to be a surprising stepping stone for the man who now has the role locked down - Ludwig Kaiser. When a third Grande Americano appeared, it appeared to be Pete Dunne.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, we saw the fourth Grande Americano, which appears to be none other than 4-time Champion, Tyler Bate. The former NXT UK Champion hasn't been seen on TV since before WrestleMania 41, and it seems like The New Catch Republic is a thing of the past for now.

On this occasion, he appeared to help the Ludwig Kaiser version of Grande Americano pick up the victory over the highly acclaimed lucha star, Dragon Lee. The Kaiser version of Americano also appeared in the Paris episode of RAW, where he cost AJ Styles a chance at winning the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio.

So far, Kaiser has taken the ball and run with it to the point where it seems unlikely that Chad Gable would return to the role. As TC and JoeyVotes noted on WrestleVotes, WWE themselves probably remains surprised at how much this character has taken off.

Since Ludwig Kaiser took over the role, the character has been a massive success, especially in Mexico.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

Edited by Rohit Nath
