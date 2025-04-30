Backstage reason why the WWE TLC Title match wasn't on WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

The WWE Tag Team Title match didn't make it to the WrestleMania 41 card; however, after the incredible TLC (Tables, Ladders, & Chairs) match on SmackDown, everyone has been saying that it should have been on The Show of Shows. A new report has revealed the reason it wasn't added to the WrestleMania 41 match card.

On this week's WrestleVotes Q&A episode, host Joe Lowry asked Bill Apter and Joey Votes of WrestleVotes about the TLC WWE Tag Team Title match on SmackDown, where The Street Profits retained their titles against The Motor City Machine Guns and DIY.

When asked about why it didn't make the WrestleMania 41 card, Joey Votes said that it was an issue with the numbers:

"It was a numbers thing, I was told. They presented the card, and they were happy with it. Looking back on it, in hindsight, you'd rather see the TLC match on the WrestleMania card, but it didn't." (11:19-11:29)

You can watch the full video below:

Bill Apter explains why it's a great thing that the TLC Tag Team Title match didn't make the WrestleMania 41 card

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter was of the opinion that, despite the TLC Tag Team Title not making it on the WrestleMania 41 card, it was a good thing.

He doubled down and went as far as to say that he was glad it wasn't on WrestleMania 41 because it would have overshadowed every other match.

"You know what? That was a 20 out of 10. I'm glad it wasn't on WrestleMania because it would have blown away all the other matches. It was incredible, and it was compelling TV, and it'll make people come back and watch next week." (11:39-11:59)

Indeed, if the TLC match happened to be at WrestleMania, it would have likely outshone virtually every match, except for the main event of Saturday between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, and possibly even the Women's World Title match between IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley.

It would have been an easy contender for match of the night, and the six men certainly wrestled on SmackDown to prove a point. The Tag Team division on the blue brand is red hot right now with all the top teams. When you add Los Garza and Pretty Deadly to the mix, the division becomes even more stacked.

