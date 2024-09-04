Backstage report on the future of WWE's partnership with TNA Wrestling 

WWE has been working with TNA Wrestling for several months now, and it's been positive so far. According to a new report, more crossovers are expected to take place between the two promotions.

Back in 2022, Mickie James, who was the TNA Knockouts Champion at the time, made history when she showed up at Royal Rumble wearing the title. At this year's Rumble, Jordynne Grace did the same thing, as she entered the 30-woman match as TNA Knockouts Champion.

Grace went on to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Battleground. A few more crossovers took place after that, as The Rascalz reunited with Wes Lee and Tatum Paxley had a match on Impact.

According to Fightful Select, more TNA and NXT crossovers are expected to happen. The report adds that NXT higher-ups are very happy with Zachary Wentz’s work and his attitude since he came back to the developmental brand. Plans have been made for The Rascalz that will last several months.

On the latest episode of NXT, TNA wrestler Rosemary collided with Tatum Paxley. She lost the match.

Jordynne Grace made a big announcement on WWE NXT this week

On NXT, current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace announced in a video that she spoke to Ava and a match was made official. For the first time ever, she will defend her title in an open challenge on NXT next week. It's unheard of for a belt from a different promotion to be defended on a WWE show, so this is huge.

History was also made at No Mercy last Sunday. Joe Hendry became the first TNA wrestler to headline a WWE Premium Live Event. He challenged Ethan Page for the NXT Championship but was unsuccessful. On the same show, TNA star Zachary Wentz defeated Wes Lee in a singles match.

