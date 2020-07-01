Backstage report on Seth Rollins' work status in WWE amidst increasing Covid-19 cases

There's a lot of pressure on a certain individual to take action.

Seth Rollins is expected to opt-out of taping before other members of the locker room.

It appears that the locker room expects Seth Rollins to take charge

Last week, backstage WWE reports suggested that around 30 people have tested positive for Covid-19. The names include WWE presenter Renee Young and Kayla Braxton who confirmed the news via their social media handles. This has led to a lot of curiosity amidst the WWE Universe, with respect to the plausible changes in the WWE programming. Fans want to know if the top Superstars, including Seth Rollins, will continue to work as usual.

Although WWE have seen a lot of cases in the last few days, the company insists that they are taking every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of the talents and the crew members. They always left the choice with the WWE talents who have the option to miss the tapings until the situation is safer.

Will Seth Rollins continue to take part in the tapings?

Tom Colohue addressed the topic in his Youtube video and revealed some of the backstage reports on RAW Superstar Seth Rollins' decision with respect to his decision. Apparently, quite a few Superstars want to skip the tapings for a while, and they expect Seth Rollins to be the first one to do the same.

However, Seth Rollins does not want to opt-out of the tapings desire facing pressure as the locker room leader. Here's what Colohue had to say:

A number of wrestlers have voiced their desire to opt-out of the shows, much like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns have done. However, by the sounds of it, they are waiting for someone else to go first. I specifically asked about Seth Rollins -- given his status as the locker room leader. And I was told that he is not someone who is looking to opt-out anytime soon. This is despite the large amount of pressure that's being put on him by other Superstars who want him to be the one to go first.

As of this writing, all the WWE tapings are expected to go on as scheduled. There have been a few changes in the tapings as WWE wanted to conduct more tests in advance. But as far as PPVs are concerned, everything seems to be working out according to the plan in place.