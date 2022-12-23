Backstage rumors regarding the last RAW of the year

Backstage rumors just emerged that there won't be a new episode of Monday Night RAW airing on December 26.

Monday Night is WWE's flagship show and is also their longest running episodic television show in history. Every year around the holidays, WWE features a couple of holiday themed matches to get fans in the festive mood. These matches usually involve Christmas theme weapons and are fun to watch.

This year WWE held its miracle 34 street fight last week. Reports indicated that WWE pretaped this week's episode of WWE SmackDown following last week's episode. Fans have now started speculating whether WWE will consider doing the same for it's flagship show.

Fightful Select has now confirmed that there will be no new episode of WWE RAW on December 26th. Instead, there will be a Best of Show airing. However, Fightful also reported that the WWE talent will be on the road working live events.

A source within the company confirmed to Fightful that they weren't given any reason as to why but noted that it could be to provide wrestlers additional time off. Another source confirmed that WWE Live Events requires far fewer people and sometimes even entire departments don't have to work.

One top talent said that it is a good thing leading into the first RAW of the year

Fightful further reported that WWE will not have any television tapings for the main roster from December 20 to December 28 giving the talent some extended time off.

One top talent noted that it was a good move leading into John Cena's in-ring return on the December 30 episode of SmackDown and the first RAW of the year. The talent also mentioned that they had been reimbursed well to work December 26 and the following week.

WWE fans will be disappointed that they won't get a new episode of the red brand. But, it's a good thing that WWE decided to give its talent some time off for the holidays.

