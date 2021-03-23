Backstage spoilers and notes on Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and more ahead of tonight's WWE RAW

We are now full steam ahead towards WrestleMania this April. By the time tonight's WWE RAW concludes, it should help paint a better picture of what to expect from the red brand.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, we have some backstage news on what we might see on WWE RAW tonight. A few days ago, the company announced on social media that Rhea Ripley would be making her official debut as part of the main roster tonight on WWE RAW.

According to Johnson, the plan is to bring Ripley in as a heel. It would therefore make sense if she ends up challenging Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania instead of Charlotte Flair.

Will Charlotte Flair be on WWE RAW tonight?

Speaking of Charlotte Flair, she is not expected to be on WWE RAW tonight. Various sites, including PWInsider, are reporting that Flair's absence over the last week or so is not related to the Andrade situation.

Interesting enough, there was some talk over the weekend. According to Johnson, she might be appearing on this Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown.

While that news really doesn't make a whole lot of sense, this is WWE after all and plans sometimes change daily. The WWE Universe will have to wait and see what plans the company has for Charlotte Flair going into WrestleMania.

Someone else who is not expected to be at WWE RAW tonight is Randy Orton. He isn't scheduled for tonight's show after what happened on Fastlane last night, with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's return.

Are you looking forward to WWE RAW tonight? What do you hope to see on the show? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.