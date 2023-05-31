Backstage thoughts on Logan Paul allegedly revealed (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Brian Kendrick recently spoke about how Logan Paul has influenced people backstage in WWE with his stellar performances.

Logan Paul signed a one-year deal with WWE last year and had some stellar matches for the company. He unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. Following this year's WrestleMania, the social media sensation re-signed with the company and is now one of the biggest mainstream celebrity attractions in wrestling.

Kendrick was the special guest on the UnSKripted podcast this week with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter. The former Cruiserweight Champion mentioned that he never personally saw Logan Paul in action.

However, he revealed that he heard great things about the Maverick from people backstage that were involved in his matches and the production process.

"I've heard that he is a spectacular athlete. I've heard nothing but good things but I haven't seen him. I couldn't tell you who's hot or who's not," Kendrick said. [From 13:37 - 13:48]

You can watch the full video here:

Logan Paul's last match was at WrestleMania 39

Earlier this year, Logan Paul started a bitter rivalry with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins when he eliminated the Visionary from the Royal Rumble. The Maverick interfered in the Elimination Chamber match, costing Rollins the United States Championship.

In the week leading up to WrestleMania, Logan executed some hit-and-run tactics and knocked Seth out with the One Lucky Punch. The two stars finally met at the Show of Shows in LA. It was an exhilarating matchup, and they pulled out all the stops on the big stage.

However, Seth used a mix-up between Paul and his business partner KSI to his advantage and picked up a well-deserved win.

Logan has not been featured on WWE TV since then but announced that he had signed a multi-year deal with the company. However, it's just a matter of time before the YouTube sensation returns to the ring.

What do you think of Logan's performances in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes