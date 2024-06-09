Backstage uncertainty over Solo Sikoa's Bloodline following WWE SmackDown - Reports

According to the latest backstage reports, there are some backstage uncertainties about Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline. There also seems to be some confusion regarding the duo of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

Fightful Select reported that the collective trio of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa are not listed as The Bloodline. However, the duo of real-life brothers Tama and Loa is not called by their original tag team name, Guerrillas of Destiny, either.

It's unclear why the trio of Sikoa and the Tongan brothers is not called The Bloodline. There was also some confusion about Loa's in-ring name in WWE since the company filed two trademarks, "Tonga Loa" and "Tanga Loa." The star used "Tanga Loa" in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Trending

However, "Tonga Loa" is now his official name, given how Corey Graves and Wade Barrett call the new group the "Tongan Bloodline." Solo Sikoa also anointed himself as the new Head of the Table in Roman Reigns' absence and Tama Tonga was named as his new Right Hand Man.

The entire Bloodline storyline gained new layers despite the absence of Roman Reigns and The Rock. Sikoa has been given a character upgrade while also getting his version of The Usos in Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline took care of business on SmackDown

Kevin Owens and the Street Profits ruined the Anointment Ceremony to kick off SmackDown last Friday. Solo Sikoa demanded Paul Heyman to get a six-man tag team match booked for later in the night, which was granted by general manager Nick Aldis.

Owens, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford had the upper hand until Sikoa used a steel chair on Ford to cause a disqualification. It was revenge from earlier in the night when KO used a steel chair to ruin the Anointment Ceremony.

However, The Bloodline was not finished, as they took out their rivals to end the show. They ganged up to beat Dawkins, while Sikoa hit a Spear on Ford. They then finished Owens by using a Triple Powerbomb on him through the announcers' table.

It will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns reacts to Sikoa using his finishers, the Spear, and the Triple Powerbomb, famously used by The Shield.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback