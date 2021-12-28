Backstage update on the future of AJ Styles feud with Omos

AJ Styles has got himself in hot water with Omos and has ended the successful tag team duo with the Giant. The tag team came to an end on last week's Raw, after losing a match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

According to PWInsider, AJ Styles will be taking the spot as the babyface in the storyline, with Omos as the heel. The changeup looks to be quite odd as the former tag team duo were presented with the opposite character dynamic in the breakup.

The match between AJ Styles and Omos was advertised to take place last night on Raw but never happened.

AJ Styles did get his chance to confront his former teammate in a match at the 12/26 live event at Madison Square Garden. The Phenomenal One pulled a classic move from the Legendary Eddie Guerrero's arsenal to win via DQ.

Styles played dirty by making the referee believe that Omos had attacked him with a steel chair he handed to the Giant.

AJ Styles is involved in two feuds currently; One with Omos and one with Grayson Waller

The former WWE Champion has certainly added a lot to his plate near the end of the year. AJ styles has to watch out not only for Omos, but WWE NXT's new breakout superstar Grayson Waller is targeting him too.

We saw Styles reach WWE's colorful third brand after Waller called him out specifically. So the man who sent Johnny Gargano packing paid a visit to Raw this week as well.

Grayson Waller emerged on the show sitting in the front row receiving a parade of boos from the crowd. AJ Styles urged the top NXT 2.0 superstar to get in the ring and confront him but was unfortunately interrupted by Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez.

The segment signaled a babyface turn for Styles after being a longtime heel since 2019.

