Former WWE Universal Champion was suspended indefinitely after putting his hands on Adam Pearce on RAW. Strowman wasn't happy with Adam Pearce when he told the Monster Among Men to stake his claim for a shot at the WWE Championship held by Drew McIntyre.

Tomorrow night's episode of RAW will see AJ Styles, Keith Lee and Riddle face off in a triple threat match to determine the next challenger for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. The triple threat match will be the final of the tournament that began on RAW last Monday.

Update on Braun Strowman's injury

BREAKING: WWE Digital has learned that @BraunStrowman has been suspended indefinitely for putting his hands on WWE official @ScrapDaddyAP. https://t.co/WqWIBFnv1g — WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2020

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Braun Strowman. Meltzer said that Strowman may be dealing with a knee injury at the moment although he didn't know how serious it was. Meltzer added that he felt that the injury could keep Strowman off the WWE TLC PPV next month. Meltzer also said that he believed the winner of the triple threat match on RAW tomorrow will get the title shot:

Real quick on Strowman. So Braun Strowman does have a knee injury because he is being treated for it. I don't know the severity of it. The impression I have is that he's not going to be at TLC. I mean, so I think the three way is going to be for the spot but I don't know that a 100%. I don't know if anyone knows...you know, from what someone told me, the writing team still thinks it's Strowman. After Monday, I'd heard that part - the writing team still thinks it's Strowman. You know, it's probably not. So that's the story with Strowman. There definitely was a knee injury involved there, so that's the story.

Really? You’re gonna suspend me for what expecting what I’ve earned? Everyone and their brother knows what I’ve done to get here and I’ve more than earn a title opportunity. To hell with this place & all the backstage politics BULLSH**!!! #ImDoneFollowingOrders #EveryoneWillFall https://t.co/5AnZBLZkqu — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 24, 2020

If Braun Strowman is indeed out of action for Survivor Series, we will see the winner of the triple threat match on RAW getting the title shot. Whoever gets the title shot will have a tough match ahead at TLC, with Drew McIntyre at the top of his game right now.

