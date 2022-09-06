Backstage update on Butch and WWE Superstar getting their ring names changed

Latest reports on WWE Superstars Butch and T-Bar getting their old names back have come to the fore.

Butch was known as Pete Dunne in NXT UK and NXT, while T-Bar wrestled as Dominik Dijakovic. Upon moving to the main roster, both men had their names changed.

Two other superstars who also had their names changed are Theory and Riddle. However, both men recently got their first names back on WWE television. As a result, fans were hoping to see Butch and T-Bar get their old names back. However, it doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon.

In a new report from Fightful Select, a return to their old identities does not appear to be an option at the moment. Fightful stated that nothing had been said regarding Butch having his name changed back to Pete Dunne.

The report noted that they have asked sources about T-Bar receiving a name change and have gotten no response as well.

T-Bar recently lost to Cedric Alexander on the August 28 taping of Main Event, while Butch was part of Clash at the Castle as a member of The Brawling Brutes.

Butch reacted to WWE releasing Mark Andrews

The former NXT UK Champion recently took to Twitter to post a heartwarming message about his friend Mark Andrews. Andrews was released earlier this month by WWE following the announcement that NXT UK will become NXT Europe in 2023.

Following his release, Andrews stated that he had six great years with the promotion and is excited to see what is next for him. Butch reacted to the release and referred to him as a pioneer of modern British Wrestling. The 28-year-old added that Andrews doesn't get the credit he deserves.

"Pioneer of modern British Wrestling and doesn’t get the credit he deserves. Can’t wait to see what’s next."

Despite being released by the company, Mark Andrews hosted an event for the BBC to promote Clash at the Castle. The event featured Bayley, Seth Rollins, and Butch. It will be interesting to see if any released stars return to the company when NXT Europe launches next year.

Do you think Butch and T-Bar should have their names changed again? Let us know in the comments section below.

