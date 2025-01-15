Backstage update on Corey Graves situation (Exclusive)

Corey Graves' recent comments have caused quite a buzz on social media. The WWE color commentator dropped a post on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of NXT. The post implied Graves didn't want to work Tuesdays.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided a backstage update on the situation concerning Corey Graves. He noted that Graves' reaction seemed to be legit and WWE wasn't looking to let him go.

"Everything I've been told is that it's legit and it just seems to be frustration based on Graves part, WWE is aware of what he brings to the table. I don't think they're looking to get rid of him. I don't think they're looking to insult him in any way. It just is that this is what happens when you shuffle up things." [From 34:44 onwards]

Elsewhere on the podcast, Bill Apter voiced his opinion on the situation involving WWE and Corey Graves. The Hall of Famer journalist said Corey expressing his frustration could be with the company putting Joe Tessitore on the main show.

"If you take somebody like Corey Graves and you look at the fact they brought a Joe Tessitore into the fold a few months ago... So, now here's this guy that just came in and he's on the main show and they're telling (Graves) that this guy - and I like Tessitore very, very much - but they put a new guy in instead of using me in that position. Then my ego is bothering me." [From 35:21 onwards]

Graves had asked fans to tune into the latest episode of NXT as he had a lot to say but wasn't seen on commentary during the show.

A report emerged before the episode that stated Graves was pulled from commentary. Fans will have to wait to see what's next for Corey Graves in WWE.

