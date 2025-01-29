  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Backstage update on Jordynne Grace in WWE (Exclusive)

Backstage update on Jordynne Grace in WWE (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Jan 29, 2025 05:15 GMT
Jodynne Grace addresses her tag team partners before their match at NXT 2300 (Image via WWE.com)
Jodynne Grace addresses her tag team partners before their match at NXT 2300 (Image via WWE.com)

Jordynne Grace is officially a WWE Superstar. The Juggernaut reportedly signed a new deal with the company in the aftermath of her TNA departure. Her final contracted appearance for the promotion turned out to be at Genesis 2025 where she lost to Tessa Blanchard.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Bill Apter and WrestleVotes were asked about backstage updates on Jordynne Grace's upcoming WWE run as well as plans for a potential push for the former TNA Knockouts Champion.

"I think a big push, I think she may come in and take the NXT Title fairly quickly. I think that's where they're going to showcase her at the beginning and then eventually move her on to the main spot. I do think, if she's in the Royal Rumble, she'll be one of the last four probably," said Apter. [From 15:02 onwards]
also-read-trending Trending

WrestleVotes spoke in agreement with the veteran journalist, saying fans were aware of Jordynne Grace and that WWE would likely give her a big push the moment she shows up on screen.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

"I completely agree with Bill. I do think she's going to be pushed heavily. I think there's no reason not to. People know who she is. She's ready to go. So, if you got her, I say use her, and I think they're going to, in a big spot." [From 15:26 onwards]

Jordynne Grace last competed in a WWE ring at NXT 2300, where she teamed up with Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan, and ZARIA against the team of Fatal Influence, Cora Jade, and Roxanne Perez.

youtube-cover

Fans will have to wait to see when and where Grace pops up on TV next.

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी