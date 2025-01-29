Backstage update on Jordynne Grace in WWE (Exclusive)

Jordynne Grace is officially a WWE Superstar. The Juggernaut reportedly signed a new deal with the company in the aftermath of her TNA departure. Her final contracted appearance for the promotion turned out to be at Genesis 2025 where she lost to Tessa Blanchard.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Bill Apter and WrestleVotes were asked about backstage updates on Jordynne Grace's upcoming WWE run as well as plans for a potential push for the former TNA Knockouts Champion.

"I think a big push, I think she may come in and take the NXT Title fairly quickly. I think that's where they're going to showcase her at the beginning and then eventually move her on to the main spot. I do think, if she's in the Royal Rumble, she'll be one of the last four probably," said Apter. [From 15:02 onwards]

Trending

WrestleVotes spoke in agreement with the veteran journalist, saying fans were aware of Jordynne Grace and that WWE would likely give her a big push the moment she shows up on screen.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

"I completely agree with Bill. I do think she's going to be pushed heavily. I think there's no reason not to. People know who she is. She's ready to go. So, if you got her, I say use her, and I think they're going to, in a big spot." [From 15:26 onwards]

Jordynne Grace last competed in a WWE ring at NXT 2300, where she teamed up with Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan, and ZARIA against the team of Fatal Influence, Cora Jade, and Roxanne Perez.

Fans will have to wait to see when and where Grace pops up on TV next.

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback