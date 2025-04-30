Backstage update on major tag team reunion in WWE (Exclusive)

WWE is entering a new era following WrestleMania 41. Triple H and Co. have welcomed some new faces and some old ones into the locker room this year. This includes tag teams, and recently, there was a backstage update regarding the reunion of a major one.

Ad

The tag team in question has won several titles across numerous promotions, including AEW and WWE's newest acquisition, AAA. Penta and Rey Fenix, the Lucha Brothers, are one of the best tag teams in the business. Recently, WrestleVotes and Bill Apter commented on the potential for their reunion on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A.

Both Fenix and Penta performed at WrestleMania 41, but came up short in their respective matches. Nevertheless, they continue to pursue their singles careers, but that hasn't stopped fans from hoping for a reunion. Well, WrestleVotes believes that a Lucha Brothers reunion is 100% guaranteed to happen in the future.

Ad

Trending

"100% yes," said WrestleVotes. [18:28 - 18:30]

Bill Apter also chimed in and suggested that WWE seems to be going down the route where Penta and Fenix continue to struggle by themselves, before finding success together.

"Yeah, because right now, they're playing with Penta, going like you know, you and your brother couldn't win anything when you came in, so yeah, absolutely," suggested Bill Apter. [18:37 - 18:50]

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if things pan out as the two experts suggested. However, as mentioned earlier, they're both currently focused on their singles careers.

Penta mentioned the Lucha Brothers on WWE RAW

Speaking of the Lucha Brothers, Penta himself mentioned them on WWE RAW. After interfering in The Judgment Day's match with The War Raiders, the luchador was spotted backstage.

Ad

Following a brief conversation with Acting GM Nick Aldis, Penta was confronted by Chad Gable and Ivy Nile. Gable poked fun at Penta, reminding him that he lost at WrestleMania. He then went one step further and claimed that his favorite moment though, was seeing Fenix lose to El Grande Americano.

This infuriated Penta, who proceeded to kick Gable before reminding him not to mess with the Lucha Brothers.

Safe to say the Lucha Brothers will be a factor in the company at some point, and when they do reunite, they will surely go straight to the very top of the tag team division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More