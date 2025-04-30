Backstage update on major tag team reunion in WWE (Exclusive)

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Apr 30, 2025
WWE and Triple H could reunite a popular tag team [Image credits: WWE.com and tag team
WWE and Triple H could reunite a popular tag team

WWE is entering a new era following WrestleMania 41. Triple H and Co. have welcomed some new faces and some old ones into the locker room this year. This includes tag teams, and recently, there was a backstage update regarding the reunion of a major one.

The tag team in question has won several titles across numerous promotions, including AEW and WWE's newest acquisition, AAA. Penta and Rey Fenix, the Lucha Brothers, are one of the best tag teams in the business. Recently, WrestleVotes and Bill Apter commented on the potential for their reunion on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A.

Both Fenix and Penta performed at WrestleMania 41, but came up short in their respective matches. Nevertheless, they continue to pursue their singles careers, but that hasn't stopped fans from hoping for a reunion. Well, WrestleVotes believes that a Lucha Brothers reunion is 100% guaranteed to happen in the future.

"100% yes," said WrestleVotes. [18:28 - 18:30]

Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE?

Bill Apter also chimed in and suggested that WWE seems to be going down the route where Penta and Fenix continue to struggle by themselves, before finding success together.

"Yeah, because right now, they're playing with Penta, going like you know, you and your brother couldn't win anything when you came in, so yeah, absolutely," suggested Bill Apter. [18:37 - 18:50]
It will be interesting to see if things pan out as the two experts suggested. However, as mentioned earlier, they're both currently focused on their singles careers.

Penta mentioned the Lucha Brothers on WWE RAW

Speaking of the Lucha Brothers, Penta himself mentioned them on WWE RAW. After interfering in The Judgment Day's match with The War Raiders, the luchador was spotted backstage.

Following a brief conversation with Acting GM Nick Aldis, Penta was confronted by Chad Gable and Ivy Nile. Gable poked fun at Penta, reminding him that he lost at WrestleMania. He then went one step further and claimed that his favorite moment though, was seeing Fenix lose to El Grande Americano.

This infuriated Penta, who proceeded to kick Gable before reminding him not to mess with the Lucha Brothers.

Safe to say the Lucha Brothers will be a factor in the company at some point, and when they do reunite, they will surely go straight to the very top of the tag team division.

