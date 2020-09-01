Backstage update on Mauro Ranallo leaving WWE

Mauro Ranallo signed with WWE in 2015, making his debut on the USA Network premiere of SmackDown in January 2016. The Canadian briefly took time off in 2017 before returning better than ever on WWE NXT. During his time in WWE, Ranallo cemented himself as one of the best and most popular commentators in pro wrestling.

News of Mauro Ranallo leaving WWE broke yesterday and NXT General Manager William Regal led the tributes.

I cannot thank my friend Mauro enough for his time spent with NXT. You are an incredible announcer and talent and I'll miss our lovely 'old British wrestling' and life chats.

Dave Meltzer addressed the news of Mauro Ranallo's departure from WWE. Meltzer noted that Ranallo wanted to step away from his weekly duties with NXT. He added that Ranallo was decided it was time to move on rather than him being pushed out of the company.

Ranallo is currently in his hometown in British Columbia, where his mother had been hospitalized. Ranallo had previously taken emergency leave to deal with his mother's illness and missed a few shows.

Apart from the WWE, Ranallo has also called MMA and boxing during his career. Mauro Ranallo put out the following statement on Facebook, confirming the news that he is leaving WWE:

I appreciate the opportunity I had to realize my childhood dream of working in sports entertainment, and I wish WWE well in the future. Now I want to direct my focus and devote my time to my other projects and to my mental health charitable activities and the well-being of my mother and myself.

WWE's statement on Mauro Ranallo leaving

WWE issued a statement about Mauro Ranallo leaving the company. You can check it out below:

WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro's passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fans, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors

As we reported earlier, WWE are in talks with Wade Barrett on a full-time contract to return as a commentator. Barrett was a commentator on the last episode of NXT.