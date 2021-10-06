Backstage update on when Natalya and Tamina found out about WWE Draft split - Reports

Natalya and Tamina found themselves separated following the 2021 WWE Draft and when they found out it was happening is very interesting.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Natalya and Tamina didn't know ahead of time that they would be separated in the WWE Draft. This is a real shame as the company should go out of its way to inform tag teams ahead of time that they are being separated.

While this year's WWE Draft doesn't officially go into effect until October 22, last night's episode of RAW might be the last time that the WWE Universe will see Natalya and Tamina team up for the foreseeable future.

Natalya reflects on her tag team with Tamina following the WWE Draft

Natalya and Tamina had quite a long reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. It seems Natalya enjoyed the run as she responded to a member of the WWE Universe who was saddened by the fact that the tag team was split in the WWE Draft.

"I really loved being in a team with @TaminaSnuka. We were the 2nd longest reigning Women's Tag Team Champs in @WWE and we made history at #WrestleMania 37, as the first women to have two matches at WM. I'm so proud of us and grateful for that special time," Natalya tweeted.

Nataya and Tamina weren't the only women's tag team that split up in the 2021 WWE Draft, as the team of Shotzi and Tegan Nox were also disbanded. Shotzi will remain on SmackDown as Nox has been moved to RAW.

At this time, the only active women's tag team on the WWE main roster are the champions themselves, Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley.

