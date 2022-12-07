Backstage update on plans for NXT’s upcoming premium live events - Reports

WWE's third weekly episodic program, NXT, has undergone significant adjustments as a result of the pandemic and Triple H's absence. It was previously known as NXT 2.0, and Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard were in charge. Shawn Michaels is now in charge of the program after it underwent another rebranding following Triple H's rise to power.

Many fresh talents have been introduced to the WWE Universe via the developmental brand throughout the years, and many of them have gone on to have great success on the main roster and in other organizations as well. The likes of Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Sami Zayn have made themselves known as key players on the main roster.

Just a year after its debut in 2015, the black and gold brand began traveling for its signature events. The Coronavirus outbreak, like with many other things, brought this to a screeching halt. Ever since then, the shows have come from Full Sail University and then the Performance Center. For Stand & Deliver earlier this year, the brand joined the rest of the roster in Dallas, Texas for WrestleMania week. This was the lone exception.

However, it appears the company is planning to hit the road again starting in February of next year, with Charlotte, NC as the first stop. This is according to a recent article from WrestleVotes.

Here's a tweet from WrestleVotes announcing the news:

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Hearing some great news out of the PC this afternoon, source states NXT is returning to the road for their future Premium Live Events. Starting with “Vengeance Day” on February 4th from Charlotte, NC. Hearing some great news out of the PC this afternoon, source states NXT is returning to the road for their future Premium Live Events. Starting with “Vengeance Day” on February 4th from Charlotte, NC.

Seeing their favorite NXT Superstars at premium live events and helping them achieve new heights in the Triple H era will excite fans to no end.

NXT only held one premium live event outside the Performance Center this year

The second annual Stand & Deliver event was presented by NXT on April 2nd, 2022. The event had a special start time of 1 p.m. ET and occurred on the same day as Night 1 of WrestleMania 38.

Even though this was the second Stand & Deliver, it was the first one that wasn't part of a TakeOver show after the brand returned to being WWE's developmental division in September 2021. Additionally, this was the first NXT event to take place outside of Florida since the COVID-19 epidemic began in March 2020.

WWE's next big event for the brand will be called Deadline. The event will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on December 10, 2022.

The WarGames event was replaced by Deadline as the brand's December event when the WarGames idea was transferred to the main roster for Survivor Series this year. Additionally, the Iron Survivor Challenge match-type will make its WWE debut at Deadline.

Which superstar are you most excited to see at Deadline? Tell us in the comments section below.

