Backstage update on when Randy Orton could make WWE return (Exclusive)

The WWE Universe is days away from witnessing the 2025 Royal Rumble go down, but there's still no word on Randy Orton. The Viper hasn't been seen since Kevin Owens put him out with a Package Piledriver on SmackDown in November 2024.

On a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes was asked if Randy Orton could interfere during the Cody Rhodes versus Kevin Owens match before appearing at the Royal Rumble.

"I don't know if both, but I would certainly say with the way the injury angle went down, he [Orton] has to come back for Kevin Owens. He can't just enter the Rumble as a surprise and forget about everything. So I'd say if he's in Indianapolis for the pay-per-view, likely look for him during that ladder match." [From 09:11 onwards]

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will make their ladder match official at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will mediate the contract signing this Saturday.

Fans can expect some physicality angle to go down as Rhodes and Owens put pen to paper. As for Randy Orton, it remains to be seen if the Viper pops up this Saturday or the next.

