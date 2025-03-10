Backstage update on why Ricky Starks was forced to change his name in WWE - Reports

A couple of weeks ago, WWE acquired Ricky Starks' services. The former AEW star was one of the hottest free agents on the market and chose to sign with the Stamford-based promotion. However, upon signing with the company, he changed his name.

Ad

Starks now goes by the name Ricky Saints, and he has already taken WWE NXT by storm. That being said, many have wondered why he changed his name. Well, a recent backstage update has shed light on the situation

According to Fightful Select, WWE reportedly couldn't secure the proper rights to the Ricky Starks name. No specific reason has been identified, but it likely had something to do with the 35-year-old's tenure withthe Jacksonville-based company, which, for the record, ended in poor fashion.

Ad

Trending

Saints cut a rather unflattering promo on AEW before his departure, which undoubtedly affected his standing with the company. The rights to his name are an interesting talking point, though, especially considering that Saints wrestled under the moniker Ricky Starks long before he signed with AEW.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

Nevertheless, since joining the black and silver brand, the former FTW and AEW Tag Team Champion has been on a roll. Whether it's under the name Starks or Saints, he is sure to leave a lasting impact in WWE.

Ricky Starks changed his name to pay homage to the city of New Orleans

While he may not go by Ricky Starks anymore, there are a lot of different ways WWE could have approached his name change. When it comes to the Triple H-led promotion, the names of WWE Superstars can be hit-or-miss, especially in the eyes of the fans.

Ad

Many weren't happy with Starks' new name, Ricky Saints. However, he himself explained that he chose the name as a way to pay homage to New Orleans. Having been born and raised in the Crescent City, Starks revealed on Busted Open Radio that he was happy to have a piece of home with him in NXT, and it was the closest he could get to his previous name.

Expand Tweet

The sky is the limit for Starks in WWE. He has the talent and the ability to become a top star in the company, potentially even its face. However, only time will tell if he lives up to that potential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback