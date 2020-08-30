Roman Reigns made a spectacular return to WWE at the end of the SummerSlam PPV last Sunday night. Returning after The Fiend had become the new WWE Universal Champion after beating Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns mowed down both Superstars to signal his intent to become the new champion. Obviously, this also heavily teased a heel turn, which looks even more likely after Roman Reigns aligned himself with Paul Heyman on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Been waiting on this for a long time. Here we go!! https://t.co/CaZDc2wHKM — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 29, 2020

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer opened up about the new partnership between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Meltzer revealed why he felt that the two of them had been brought together, saying that aligning with Heyman would help cement Roman Reigns as a top heel: (H/T WrestlingNews.Co)

I guess the deal with putting them together, other than obviously they feel the need for Roman’s turn to be complete, the other end of it is that Heyman has got such a big contract and it’s kind of like I think that they want to justify the fact that he’s got such a big contract and he’s not doing anything.

His performer’s contract, he wasn’t doing anything at all ever since Lesnar left and that’s been months now and he’s making a lot of money so I think that you want to justify that by having him work and being with Reigns, he’s being paid like a top guy so he should be in a top program and it’s not gonna get any bigger than Reigns. Reigns is going to be the biggest heel in the promotion.

Will Roman Reigns leave WWE Payback as the new Universal Champion?

What does this HUGE match have in store for us tonight at #WWEPayback? pic.twitter.com/CUekpKx6z4 — WWE UK (@WWEUK) August 30, 2020

Roman Reigns will face Braun Strowman and the WWE Universal Champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a triple threat match for the title tonight at WWE Payback. 'The Fiend' will not be in a good mood after having his title win crashed by Reigns at SummerSlam. However, the favorite heading in has to be Roman Reigns. There is also talk that Reigns might cement his position as a top heel tonight at WWE Payback.