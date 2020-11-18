Backstage update on Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship reign

Ever since "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns returned to WWE in August, he has made SmackDown must-see. His current run with the WWE Universal Championship seemingly has no end in sight.

But apparently, that wasn't the original plan. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, his title reign was originally envisioned to be a short-lived one.

The whole “family opening the doors” thing is so played out and just an unoriginal excuse. Free lesson for you, Drew. It’s not about getting in the door, it’s about owning the room. Which you will never do..while I’m around. Good luck on Monday at #RAW. #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/0tpl2H1fE0 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 14, 2020

Plans called for Reigns' current run as WWE Universal Champion to be a short one

After Reigns' surprise return at SummerSlam, he captured the Universal Championship a week later at Payback. Reigns beat Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a No Holds Barred triple threat match.

Since becoming champion, Reigns' transformation into "The Tribal Chief" has been some of the most captivating television WWE has produced all year. So much so, that it appears the original plans to take the Universal Championship off Reigns quickly appear to be off the table for the time being.

It's worth noting that plans can always change in WWE, and they have a habit of doing so. It was suggested that Reigns would be feuding with Daniel Bryan over the Universal Championship before the year is over.

With Jey Uso putting Bryan on the shelf on SmackDown several weeks ago, it seems like a safe direction the company wants to go in the weeks ahead.

Reigns is scheduled to go one-on-one with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre this Sunday at Survivor Series in a RAW vs. SmackDowmatchup. The match will likely close the show, considering the buzz both men received after their interaction on SmackDown last week.

At this point, there's no telling how long Reigns will hold the WWE Universal Championship for. However, as long as the stories being told continue to be this good, it's hard to imagine the WWE Universe will be complaining.