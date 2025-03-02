Backstage update on Sami Zayn after Elimination Chamber Unsanctioned match

WWE stars Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens went to war in an Unsanctioned match this week. The two former friends battered each other until only one of them was left standing.

KO and Sami Zayn used any foreign objects they could find to demolish each other. Zayn fought bravely as he hit a Helluva Kick and slammed The Prizefighter on a barbed wire-wrapped steel chair. However, Owens soon regained the upper hand and blasted his rival with two Apron Powerbombs before securing the pin. He was not satisfied and started assaulting Zayn even after the bell rang.

During the Elimination Chamber Post-Show, WWE correspondent Jackie Redmond provided an update on Zayn. She recalled that The Master Strategist had problems with his neck heading into the brutal match.

Redmond detailed that Zayn was not in the building and was taken to a medical facility. She noted that Randy Orton's return saved the OG Bloodline member from a possibly career-ending beatdown.

"I tried to get an update on Sami Zayn's condition, but I've been unsuccessful in doing so. What I can tell you is that he's no longer in the building. He's been taken to a hospital. If we get an update on his status, I will bring it to you as soon as we have it. But I think we can all agree that this could have been much, much worse for Sami Zayn had Randy Orton not shown up." [From 21:21 onwards]

Randy Orton returned just in time to prevent KO from destroying Zayn. The Viper attacked Owens for putting him on the shelf several months ago. He landed a vicious RKO and went for a Punt Kick before WWE officials stopped him.

