Backstage update on The Rock's WWE absence (Exclusive)

The Rock's WWE absence is a major topic of debate in the internet wrestling community. The Final Boss hasn't appeared in a ring since Elimination Chamber 2025. The premium live event saw John Cena join forces with his former rival to destroy Cody Rhodes.

Ad

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided a backstage update on The Rock's WWE absence, noting the TKO Board of Director member might show up in the next few weeks.

"Don't know where he is, but I do think what they're doing is intentional; a little slow build here. People are anticipating The Rock weekly. He hasn't shown up yet. You know, one of these times when Cody's looking at Cena in the ring over the next three or four weeks, his music will hit. I'm assuming people will go crazy and we'll get another magical moment. But, for them to keep it quiet and not advertise it or maybe just wait for the very last minute, right, that's fine too. I like what they're doing. I haven't seen anything wrong so far with the Cena-Rhodes program since he turned." [From 21:22 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Bill Apter chimed in by saying he doesn't expect Dwayne Johnson to not show up at WrestleMania 41 despite The Rock's WWE absence, especially in promo segments between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

"The broadcasters mentioned on Monday Night RAW that Cena sold his soul to The Rock. The Rock is in Europe making a movie being produced by the genius Martin Scorsese. Right? I always associate him with De Niro. Rock will be involved because.. I don't think The Rock will miss being at such a big event in Las Vegas. Even if he's there for an hour and gone, I can't see him missing this."

Ad

He continued:

"Cody hasn't mentioned him. Cena hasn't mentioned him. So, a lot of people are wondering if The Rock is still involved in the angle. I say yes because he's a big part of this. So, people are still talking about The Rock being involved or not, even though no one's heard from him." [From 21:56 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Cody Rhodes and John Cena are set for another one-on-one confrontation next week on RAW. It remains to be seen if the night will mark an end to The Rock's WWE absence as well.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback