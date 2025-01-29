Backstage update on Trish Stratus potentially returning to WWE (Exclusive)

Trish Stratus hasn't made a WWE appearance in quite some time. The former Women's Champion last appeared at Money in the Bank in her hometown of Toronto, where she hosted the PLE.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update on Trish Stratus potentially returning to WWE. The wrestling insider noted that the two sides had discussed an appearance for a major upcoming PLE.

"I know it's been discussed. I know she will be in Indianapolis. I know WWE is bringing her in; don't know specifically if it is for a Rumble appearance, but I know it's been discussed. I mean, there's only so many women's legends they can call on, especially those that can still do it. And she's one of them. So if she's willing, and they're willing, I say better than a good shot, she's there." [From 31:28 onwards]

Trending

It remains unknown if Trish Stratus will wrestle at the Women's Royal Rumble Match or if she will show up at some point during the PLE. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't competed in a match since Payback 2023 when she lost to Becky Lynch inside a Steel Cage.

Speaking of Becky Lynch, the former Women's World Champion reportedly inked a new deal with WWE earlier this month but has yet to appear on television. Fans will have to wait to see if the two former rivals show up this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback