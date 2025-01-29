Backstage update on Trish Stratus potentially returning to WWE (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Jan 29, 2025 09:34 GMT
Trish Stratus as seen at WWE Money in the Bank 2024 (Images via WWE.com)
Trish Stratus as seen at WWE Money in the Bank 2024 [Images via: WWE.com]

Trish Stratus hasn't made a WWE appearance in quite some time. The former Women's Champion last appeared at Money in the Bank in her hometown of Toronto, where she hosted the PLE.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update on Trish Stratus potentially returning to WWE. The wrestling insider noted that the two sides had discussed an appearance for a major upcoming PLE.

"I know it's been discussed. I know she will be in Indianapolis. I know WWE is bringing her in; don't know specifically if it is for a Rumble appearance, but I know it's been discussed. I mean, there's only so many women's legends they can call on, especially those that can still do it. And she's one of them. So if she's willing, and they're willing, I say better than a good shot, she's there." [From 31:28 onwards]
also-read-trending Trending

It remains unknown if Trish Stratus will wrestle at the Women's Royal Rumble Match or if she will show up at some point during the PLE. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't competed in a match since Payback 2023 when she lost to Becky Lynch inside a Steel Cage.

Speaking of Becky Lynch, the former Women's World Champion reportedly inked a new deal with WWE earlier this month but has yet to appear on television. Fans will have to wait to see if the two former rivals show up this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

youtube-cover

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी