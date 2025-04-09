Backstage update on whether Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton is still on the cards for WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton was made official after The Queen picked Tiffy for a WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania. The rivalry has only escalated since then with both women reportedly going off script on a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes was asked to confirm if WWE was still going forward with Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, following the backstage reaction to their promo.

"I don't know their personal issues. It's clear that they are there. Something is existing between them that is causing this. Don't know what it is but they certainly went off script on Friday night. I was getting messages immediately on how the people backstage, especially in the gorilla position, were shocked at what was going on."

He continued that the match was scheduled.

"I hope they can clean it up for WrestleMania. The match is still going to happen. It's still scheduled. They haven't edited any of that. So it's gonna go down as advertised. And I hope it works out for both of them." [From 30:51 onwards]

Fans will have to wait to see what more twists and turns Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton might deliver on the road to WrestleMania 41.

