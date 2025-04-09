New report reveals how WWE higher-ups reacted to Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton going off script on WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair reportedly went off script during their war of words on WWE SmackDown last week, and both of them received heat. A new report has emerged with details on how the powers that be reacted to the controversial segment.

The Queen mocked The Buff Barbie Doll's high-pitched voice, and she fired back by bringing up the veteran's divorce record. After the WWE Women's Champion left the ring, Flair claimed that Stratton's boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs. They were never acknowledged as a couple before this.

According to Fightful Select, the consensus backstage was that Charlotte Flair was the first to go off-script by referring to herself as the "nepo queen," but it didn't generate heat. Some people felt that Tiffany Stratton "needed to fight back," but it wasn't smart for her to go to that extent without the line getting cleared. The report mentioned that the personal stuff both stars said at the end was not cleared.

Fightful added that the general reaction backstage when Charlotte Flair mocked Tiffany was some confusion, and it escalated to "oh s**t" when things got very personal.

The report revealed that there was heat on both women and that the segment was described as a "wreck." Triple H was backstage when the segment was happening and was probably also taken aback.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette on whether Tiffany Stratton planned to mention Charlotte Flair's divorce record

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the controversial SmackDown segment.

Speaking on his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran questioned how Tiffany Stratton came up with that line on the fly.

"She is not experienced, quick enough on television to have just come up with that on the spur of the moment because she was mad about the way the promo was going. She had to have that one already, didn't she?" wondered Jim Cornette.

The two women have no choice but to go one-on-one at WrestleMania 41. It'll be interesting to see who comes out victorious.

