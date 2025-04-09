Backstage update on WWE bringing in 6-foot-8 new Bloodline member (Exclusive)

There's a huge update on WWE potentially adding a 6-foot-8 star to The Bloodline. The person is none other than Hikuleo. For those unaware, he's the nephew and adopted son of the legendary Haku.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes provided an update on Hikuleo's WWE status and if he'd join The Bloodline upon his arrival.

"Don't know when, probably after the reset. You know, once WrestleMania comes and goes, I think the rosters will look a little different - all three brands. So, I could see Hikuleo showing up on NXT. I don't know, may be May or June. But when he does, whenever that is, expect a big push. They like this guy. He's big. He's tall. He knows what he's doing. He's got a family background. I'd expect a decent push when he shows up." [From 17:59 onwards]

Hikuleo isn't the only star rumored to have signed with the company. Lance Anoa'i reportedly signed with the company back in 2024. However, per Dave Meltzer, Lance has allegedly been the subject of some criticism backstage in WWE.

"Lance Anoa'i is there. There has been criticism of Lance Anoa'i that he may not make it. I have heard nothing negative about Hikuleo. You would think that him being there for all this time and not being used is like they must be disappointed but I have not heard that at all." [H/T - Cultaholic]

Fans will have to wait to see what Triple H has in store for these two stars.

