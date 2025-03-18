WWE reportedly unhappy with Roman Reigns' family member; may not have a future in the company 

Roman Reigns is in the middle of a heated feud with Seth Rollins and CM Punk on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41. However, one of his family members may not ever get to compete at The Show of Shows if a recent report is anything to go by.

Reigns' cousin and the son of Samu, Lance Anoa'i, reportedly signed with the global juggernaut in the summer of 2024. While Anoa'i recently confirmed his WWE arrival, he hasn't officially appeared on any brand, as of this writing.

Interestingly, Lance Anoa'i has made a few appearances in WWE before he signed with the promotion. His last one was in 2019, where Roman Reigns saved him from a beatdown at the hands of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Lance Anoa'i received criticism from people backstage in WWE, and there is a possibility that he may not "make it" in the global juggernaut.

But that is seemingly not the case for another wrestler who is also yet to debut, Hikuleo. Meltzer stated that he hasn't heard anything negative about the 34-year-old star.

"Lance Anoa'i is there. There has been criticism of Lance Anoa'i that he may not make it. I have heard nothing negative about Hikuleo. You would think that him being there for all this time and not being used is like they must be disappointed but I have not heard that at all." [H/T: Cultaholic]

Wrestling analyst predicts a blockbuster match for WWE Superstar Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 41 is still over a month away, but that hasn't stopped an analyst from fantasy-booking Roman Reigns' path to The Show of Shows next year.

While speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said that The OTC could turn heel once again before WrestleMania 42, leading to a dream match against a babyface Jacob Fatu at The Grandest Stage of Them All, or SummerSlam.

"What happens if - by the time we get to WrestleMania 42 [in 2026] - Roman Reigns is back to being a heel? Because he is showing heelish tendencies [already]," Sam Roberts said, referring to his ongoing program with CM Punk and Seth Rollins. "What if he is back to being a villain? And what if we can build to Jacob Fatu as a babyface versus Roman Reigns as a heel for a WrestleMania or SummerSlam? That's just where I see it going," he added. [From 1:08:06 to 1:08:32]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Roman Reigns in the Stamford-based promotion. Could either Lance Anoa'i or Hikuleo get involved in his storylines? Only time will tell.

