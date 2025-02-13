Roman Reigns' real-life cousin officially announces his WWE arrival

The Bloodline runs deep as the Anoa'i family continues to take WWE and the wrestling world by storm. Roman Reigns' real-life cousin, and son of Samu, Lance Anoa'i, has officially confirmed his arrival in the Stamford-based promotion.

The third-generation wrestler reportedly signed a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment last summer. Unfortunately, an undisclosed injury has kept him off television.

Lance Anoa'i isn't new to the sports entertainment juggernaut, as he has previously worked as an enhancement talent. WWE first introduced him on Monday Night RAW as Roman Reigns' cousin during the Tribal Chief's rivalry with Shane McMahon in 2019.

Earlier today, Lance Anoa'i took to his official Instagram handle to share a photo of himself with Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. In the caption, he wrote the following:

"The Future is looking Bright! #WWE #WWENXT."

This is the first time the 32-year-old star has commented on his signing in an official capacity. His uncle Rikishi confirmed his arrival last year when he congratulated his nephew via a Facebook post.

With the NXT logo flashing in the back, it looks like Lance will embark on this new chapter under Shawn Michaels. It will be a while before fans see him potentially join either of the Bloodline factions on the main roster.

What's next for Roman Reigns as WWE Elimination Chamber fast approaches?

Roman Reigns is all but confirmed to miss the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event this year, thanks to Seth Rollins.

The Only Tribal Chief was written off TV following a brutal attack from The Visionary, which saw him stomp his former Shield brother's head twice, once on the floor and then onto the steel steps.

On the fallout episode of RAW after Royal Rumble, Michael Cole announced that Roman Reigns would be out of action for the foreseeable future due to an undisclosed injury.

The OG Bloodline leader may be out of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, but that doesn't mean he can't appear in a non-wrestling capacity.

With WrestleMania 41 right around the corner, some fans have been secretly hoping for Roman Reigns to cost Seth Rollins the Elimination Chamber Match on March 1 and seek his revenge.

