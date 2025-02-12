Naomi reacts to major achievement for real-life Bloodline member

Popular WWE star Naomi shared a heartfelt reaction to a real-life Bloodline member's major achievement on social media today. The Glow is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair.

Lance Anoa'i is a veteran wrestler who signed with WWE last year. He has been featured on WWE television in the past in a storyline with Shane McMahon and Roman Reigns and is cousins with The Tribal Chief in real life. Anoa'i took to Instagram today to share a photo with Shawn Michaels and noted that his future was bright, indicating that he might be moving up in the company.

"The Future is looking Bright!" he wrote.

Naomi reacted to Anoa'i's update with The Heartbreak Kid on her Instagram story, and you can check out her message below.

"Let's gooooo! @lance_anoai," she wrote.

The veteran reacts to Anoa'i's update on social media. [Screenshot of Naomi's Instagram story]

The SmackDown star got married to Jimmy Uso in 2014. Jimmy Uso competed in a Triple Threat match against LA Knight and Drew McIntyre this past Friday night on SmackDown. McIntyre emerged victorious to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE on March 1.

Naomi reveals she has no interest in major WWE star

Naomi got into a war of words with former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan on social media recently, and the veteran took a major shot at Dominik Mysterio.

Dirty Dom and Morgan are involved in a storyline relationship on RAW. The former Knockouts Champion defeated Morgan on the January 31 episode of SmackDown, and the two stars traded insults on social media following the match. Morgan suggested that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was interested in Mysterio, and the 37-year-old responded by noting she was happy with her husband.

"Naw, I’m good over here with “Big” Jim 😌," she wrote.

The Women's Tag Team Champion is scheduled to battle Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match this Friday night on SmackDown. The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will earn a title match at WrestleMania 41 later this year.

The popular star challenged Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship on the January 3, 2025, episode of SmackDown but came up short. Tiffany Stratton then cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax to become champion.

